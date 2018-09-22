Conservation officer frees B.C. deer from flotation gear mishap

BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding residents to keep backyards clear of entanglements

The deer who gained widespread attention earlier this week has been freed from the flotation gear it somehow managed to get caught in.

A member of the BC Conservation Officer Service was able to get close enough to the deer Friday, capturing it and removing the debris from its antlers.

“The buck quickly recovered and moved on,” the conservation service tweeted.

The deer was initially noticed by a woman Sept.15, after it was spotted by her husband in their backyard.

Heather Brooks tracked it for about 45 minutes in hopes that help would come. When the animal disappeared, she went door-to-door to inform people about the situation.

By Wednesday, the BC Conservation Office had received five or six reports about a deer entangled in rope, mesh and pieces of foam floats, said conservation officer Steve Petrovcic.

The conservation service is reminding residents to keep their yards free of garbage and debris that can lead to an animal getting entangled or stuck.

