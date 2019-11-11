Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer participates in an interview in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Scheer is calling on the prime minister to open Parliament on Nov. 25. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling on the prime minister to open Parliament on Nov. 25.

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet following last month’s election.

Scheer’s spokesman Simon Jefferies says the country is more divided than ever and Trudeau needs to bring the House of Commons back immediately to address urgent issues.

Asking for that to happen on Nov. 25 will be one of the Opposition leader’s requests of Trudeau when the two meet on Tuesday.

Jefferies says Scheer will also outline specific items Conservatives want to see in the throne speech, saying they’ll be based on the party’s own priorities for the next Parliament.

The Liberals won 157 seats in last month’s vote, forming a minority government, with the Conservatives in second place with 121 MPs.

ALSO READ: Kevin O’Leary’s court challenge over Tory leadership debt to be heard in April

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.
Next story
Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

Just Posted

Freezing rain warning issued for central Interior Remembrance Day

Highway alerts in place for Begbie Summitt and Pine Pass

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

The Legion’s branch in Fort St. James have donated their building to the community

The building will be used as a homeless shelter in the district amongst other long term community needs

Getting curbside recycling back in the district is still going to be a challenge, says Kat Slorstad

In order to have this service, either the district or Nak’azdli Whut’en need to be primary contract holders with Recycle BC

Faculty at Terrace UNBC campus join strike after failed negotiations

Unfair working conditions required job action demonstration, protesters say

VIDEO: Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire

It was the second protester shot since the demonstrations began in early June

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance Day after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

‘Your vehicle burns a lot of fuel:’ Victoria drivers wake up to angry notes

‘This handbill was left on your vehicle because your vehicle burns a lot of fuel,’ notes read

Canadians mark Remembrance Day this morning

This year exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War

Devils strike early, hang on for 2-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver now 0-8-3 in last 11 games versus New Jersey

Zombie debt will haunt more Canadians as scourge of indebtedness rises: experts

Total debt per consumer has surged to $71,979 in the second quarter

Canada became home not only to war brides, but also to war grooms

Soldiers from other countries trained in Canada, fell for Canadian women and settled down post-war

Most Read