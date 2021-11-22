Contract to manage Fort St. James Community Forest tenure inked

A five-year contract to manage the Fort St. James Community Forest tenure was awarded to K&D Logging by the District of Fort St. James on Monday, Nov. 15. Signing the agreement were K&D Logging general manager David Hoy (left), Coun. Judy Greenaway and Mayor Bob Motion. (David Schroeter photo)

A familiar forestry company will continue to work with the District of Fort St. James on their Community Forest that has provided social and economic benefits to the community since 2001.

On Monday, Nov. 15, the district awarded a five-year contract for the management of the Community Forest tenure to K&D Logging.

“The District of Fort St. James is pleased to continue our partnership with K&D Logging,” Mayor Bob Motion said in a news release.

“They have shown themselves to be a community-minded company committed to working with the District of Fort St. James and residents to improve our stewardship of this community asset.”

K&D Logging has proudly been a partner with the district since the inception of the Community Forest 20 years ago, according to general manager Andrew Hoy.

“We are very excited to continue and grow this partnership focusing on achieving the municipal and provincial government goals for the Community Forest program while engaging the public in the social, economic, and community benefits provided,” Hoy added.

The original Community Forest included a tenure area known as Dog Creek located southwest of Fort St. James and was expanded in 2017 to include Murray Ridge, and the Witch Lake area north of Fort St. James.

Over the years, numerous capital projects in Fort St. James have been supported by the Community Forest.

The district and forestry company have committed to improving the information available to residents through distributing bi-annual newsletters, annual open houses, field trips, increased public information about the Community Forest, and increased governance and oversight through the Community Forest Commission.

Before signing the contract award with K&D Logging, Motion said they rely on the commission to keep them informed on the forest industry and its relation to the district.

“There’s a number of changes coming down the pipe in the forest industry, and we’re not really sure how they’re all going to land,” he said.

“So we’ve got some heavy lifting to do here, but we’re resourceful people in Fort St. James and we’ll land on our feet going forward, so I’d like to thank CAO David Schroeter and Councillor Judy Greenaway, the chair of the commission, for getting us to this stage here today.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort St. James