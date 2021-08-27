Cops for Cancer Tour de North 2021 to trek from Prince George to Prince Rupert

Cops for Cancer Tour de North cycled from the City of Prince George to Prince Rupert in 2016. This year they’ll be following the same route with stops along the way in numerous communities such as Fort St. James. (Cops for Cancer-Tour de North Facebook)

Law enforcement and emergency personnel from across Northern B.C. are teaming up to cycle hundreds of kilometres in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

Cops For Cancer Tour De North is set to depart from Canadian Tire in Prince George on Friday, September 17, making the more than 700 kilometre journey to Prince Rupert.

Along the way, they will be making stops in communities including Fort St. James from Vanderhoof before riding Saturday afternoon, September 18, to Fraser Lake.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic and extended physical distancing guidelines and uncertainty, we really have re-imagined our Cops for Cancer tours to ensure that our communities are remaining safe and that we protect our riders,” said Canadian Cancer Society manager of support and engagement Georgia Hennessy Jackson.

Read More: Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

“So we were making some changes when doing outdoor visits at schools this year, for example, and encouraging online fundraising for people to show their support, but we are super excited that Tour de North is able to head on the road on September 17 traveling from Prince George all the way to Prince Rupert and visiting our supporting communities along the way.”

In 2020 riders were prevented from joining together and had instead either individually or in much smaller groups cycled in their local communities over a shorter time period.

This year 20 riders who will be joined with a few community members will be taking part, including Quesnel RCMP officer Joshua Clark who rode around Quesnel last year.

Cops For Cancer Tour De North hopes to raise $100,000 for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

“We’re incredibly grateful for all of the community support, especially during this unusual year and a half we’ve been having,” Hennessy Jackson said.

“Even though there’s an ongoing pandemic, our commitment to supporting kids and their families who are affected by cancer has not changed.”

Read More: A childhood story of love, loss and hope

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops for Cancer