Counterfeit cash and weapons seized in Fort St. James robbery investigation

21-year-old man to appear in court

A robbery investigation led to the Fort St. James RCMP locating a prohibited weapon, bear spray and a large amount of counterfeit cash.

According to a news release, the weapons and counterfeit Canadian money was seized on Sunday, Dec. 12, following a search in connection to a robbery arrest.

“This investigation has resulted possible additional charges, counterfeit money removed from circulation in our community and weapons removed from the streets,” said Cst. Brandon Jones.

A 21-year-old man has been released to appear in court on Monday, March 7.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Fort St. James RCMP at (250) 996-8269.

