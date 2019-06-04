Fox Creek, Alberta. (Google Maps)

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Charges have been laid against two people who are accused of abducting three children from a northern Alberta community.

RCMP say a four-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek around 1:30 a.m. last Saturday.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly before 5 a.m. but it was called off about three hours later when the children were found unharmed near Sylvan Lake, Alta.

Charmaine Annette Darnel, who is 42, appeared in court Monday and remains in custody on three charges of abduction of a person under 14, along with counts of break and enter, assault and uttering threats.

D’artangan Dirk Pool, who is 23, is charged with three counts of abduction, assault forcible confinement, uttering threats, disguise with intent to commit offence and break and enter.

Pool was released and is scheduled to appear in court June 24. (CTV Edmonton)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Just Posted

High school student organizes cultural event to boost awareness about indigenous traditions

Jacob Bird is a grade 11 student at Fort St. James Secondary School

New hockey breakfast club led by former BCHL player being set up in Vanderhoof

The idea is to get pond hockey back in the rink says David Simoes

Destination BC dispersing $4 million for collaborative tourism marketing initiatives

Activities such as golf, wine touring, backcountry lodges, camping and more will receive funding through this program

Gallery — 2019 Madison Poker Ride

It’s been eight years since Madison Scott went missing from Hogsback Lake

Category 2 open fires are now prohibited across the Prince George Fire Centre

The first ban was set on May 8 that covered the Stuart Nechako and Prince George Forest District

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Most Read