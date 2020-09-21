Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Since Friday, 366 more people in B.C. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and four others have died.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, said in a news conference Monday (Sept. 21) that broken down by day, there were 121 new cases confirmed Friday to Saturday, 117 from Saturday to Sunday and 128 from Sunday to Monday.

Currently, 60 of those infected are battling the disease in hospital. A further 2,233 people are under public health monitoring due to being in contact with confirmed cases.

Three of the people who died due to the novel coronavirus over the weekend were living within the Lower Mainland, while the fourth person marks the second death within the Northern Health region.

More than 5,000 have recovered.

On Monday, hours after British Columbians learned they would be be heading to the polls in a snap provincial election on Oct. 24, Henry assured that B.C.’s COVID-19 response will continue through the next month.

