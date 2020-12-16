Rapid Response Team deployment in Fort St. James ended Dec. 16. The team can be deployed at any time as the need warrants to communities across B.C. (BC EHS/ Twitter)

COVID-19 paramedic task force leaves Fort St. James; B.C. to send an extra ambulance

Vancouver based, highly trained BC EHS Rapid Response Team end deployment in the community

After responding to over a 100 calls in eight days, B.C.’s specialized COVID task force deployed to Fort St. James has now returned home.

In an email to Black Press Media, BC Emergency Health Services said the group, which included critical care paramedics, advanced care paramedics and primary care paramedics, were in the northern community for eight days.

The team first came to Fort St. James on Dec. 9 to support the community during after a surge in COVID-19 cases across the small district. There were roughly 60 test-positive cases confirmed in the region.

“The Rapid Response Team says they were constantly humbled by the Fort St. James community’s continous generosity and gratitude,” a BC EHS spokesperson said. “It kept the paramedics spirit high during long shifts and heavy call volume.”

During the eight-day deployment, paramedics supported local paramedics when responding to calls in the community of Fort St. James, Nak’azdli Whut’en and surrounding areas.

READ MORE: B.C.’s specialized COVID paramedics ‘impressed’ with Fort St. James’ community response

BC EHS spokesperson said more than half of those responses were for patients who needed to be transported out of Fort St. James for specialized care.

The Rapid Response team will continue to monitor the status of the local outbreak. An additional ambulance, along with equipment, is being sent to Fort St. James.

Along with those resources, two paramedics from Vancouver Island will be in Fort St. James to work and support the community until Dec. 24.

READ MORE: Officials call for transparency after surge in COVID-19 cases puts Fort St. James under microscope

“Our paramedic rapid response team can be deployed at any time as the need warrants in communities across the province experiencing a COVID-19 surge, as part of the provincial surge plan to put resources where they are needed, when they are needed.”

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
BC Health

