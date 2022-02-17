B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19: B.C. employers no longer need to allow workers to work from home

All workplaces must still have COVID-19 safety plans in place and masks are still required

Employers in B.C. no longer have to allow workers to work from home whenever possible following a revision of a provincial health order.

The health ministry made the announcement Thursday (Feb. 17), noting that the move was meant to help employers transition their staff back into offices and workplaces.

Previously, the order had required employers to allow staff to work from home unless there was an “operational requirement” for staff to be on site.

All workplaces must still have COVID-19 safety plans in place and masks are still required.

“Many workplaces will be able to transition to in-person work again quickly…. others may wish to continue with remote or hybrid models,” the health ministry stated. “Workplaces and businesses are encouraged to choose the option that works best for them.”

READ MORE: B.C. lifts capacity, dancing restrictions but keep masks, vaccine cards in COVID fight

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Orange Shirt Society nets national minor hockey campaign to further reconciliation
Next story
Police make arrests as Ottawa blockade members defy orders to leave

Just Posted

Lejac residential school on the shore of Fraser Lake. (National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation photo)
Nadleh Whut’en First Nation plans for unmarked grave search at Lejac residential school site

The Aerial Elder Interviews project is part of a knowledge gathering exercise, conducted by the Tahltan Central Government(TCG) to verify information they have in their archives from the 1980’s. (Adam Amir/Tahltan Central Government)
An aerial project is taking Tahltan elders to revisit remote homelands in northwest B.C.

Canfor announced permanent reduction of 150 million board feet of production capacity at its Plateau sawmill. (Black Press file photo)
Canfor permanently reducing production capacity at Plateau sawmill in Vanderhoof

A rally was held outside the Quesnel Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for Carmelita Abraham who was the victim of a homicide. (Rebecca Dyok - Quesnel Observer photo)
Indigenous peoples call for justice as accused murderer makes court appearance in Quesnel