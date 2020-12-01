COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19 exposure at The Key, weather shelter announced in Fort St. James

Northern Health made the public service announcement Dec. 1

Northern Health is advising of another potential exposure to COVID-19 in Fort St. James.

The health authority announced Dec.1 exposure events at The Key Resource Centre and the Cold Weather Shelter in Fort St. James between Nov.12 and Nov.25.

If you visited the resource centre or shelter during this period, public health officials are asking you to “take extra care to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Dec. 10,” Northern Health stated in a Dec. 1 news release.

Public health contact tracing is currently underway and Northern Health is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed, stated the release.

“If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate, and people can continue with their usual daily activities,” stated the news release.

Northern Health is asking people who develop any symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate and contact the COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line for Northern BC residents: 1-844-645-7811, or contact your doctor or nurse practitioner.

“If you have been identified as a COVID-19 case or close contact, please know that either NH Public Health or Nak’azdli Health Centre will contact you directly and provide further instruction,” as stated in the release.

Meanwhile, exposure incidents were also announced at Fort St. James Secondary School this past week.

READ MORE: Second COVID-19 exposure incident confirmed at Fort St. James Secondary

This announcement comes at a time of increasing cases in B.C.’s Interior.

There were 153 new cases announced between Nov. 13 and Nov. 26 in the Northern Interior Health Service Delivery Area which includes Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Fraser Lake, Prince George, Mackenzie, Burns Lake and Quesnel.

As of Dec. 1, there have been 845 total cases in the Northern Health region, with 85 hospitalizations up-to-date, with 12 currently in critical care and 6 confirmed deaths.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure at The Key, weather shelter announced in Fort St. James

Northern Health made the public service announcement Dec. 1

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Second COVID-19 exposure incident confirmed at Fort St. James Secondary

First exposure incident at the high school was announced Nov.26

MLA John Rustad with Kate Ryan-Lloyd, Clerk of the Legislative Assembly during his swearing-in ceremony. (Submitted photo)
John Rustad officially sworn-in as MLA in virtual ceremony

Official swearing-in took place Friday, Nov.27

Fort St. James Secondary School announced a confirmed incident of COVID-19 exposure at the school. (Black Press file photo)
COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Fort St. James Secondary School

Northern Health will be following up directly with anyone who is identified as a close contact

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

Ash and Lisa Van carry a freshly cut Christmas tree while wearing personal protective masks at a Christmas Tree Farm in Egbert, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale

Most Read