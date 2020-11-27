Fort St. James Secondary School announced a confirmed incident of COVID-19 exposure at the school. (Black Press file photo)

COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Fort St. James Secondary School

Northern Health will be following up directly with anyone who is identified as a close contact

There has been a confirmed incident of COVID-19 exposure at Fort St. James Secondary School.

Northern Health Authority issued a release Nov. 26, stating they had informed Craig Houghton, principal of the school, that students and staff may have been in contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Nov. 19 – Nov. 20.

Contact tracing is in process, Houghton said in a letter to parents and guardians. He said the school is working closely with Northern Health and Dr. Rakel Kling, medical health officer for the health authority.

If parents or guardians do not receive a phone call or letter from public health officials, students are continued to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible with COVID-19.

“Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” Houghton wrote in his letter.

Kling said Northern Health will be following up directly with anyone who is identified as a close contact of the case.

“If you or your child has no symptoms and you have not been informed personally by public health that they are a close contact and should self-isolate — you and your children are not required to self-isolate,” Kling said.

“However, please take extra care to monitor your child/children for symptoms until Dec. 4, 2020 midnight — which is 14 days from the last date of possible contact with the confirmed case.”

Coronavirusnorthernbc

