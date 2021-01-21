Fort St. James Secondary School announced a confirmed incident of COVID-19 exposure at the school. (Google Street View photo)

COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Fort St. James Secondary School

The exposure date was Jan. 15

Northern Health (NH) has announced another COVID-19 exposure event at Fort St. James Secondary School. The health agency said students and teachers may have been in contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Jan. 15.

There have been multiple exposure events at the school, with the first one announced Nov. 26.

“Every school in B.C. has a COVID-19 safety plan in place. In this circumstance, the safety plan was followed precisely – and because of this, the risk of additional cases is very low,” stated a Jan. 15 news release from NH.

The community of Fort St. James had roughly 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in December. As a result, BCEHS deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response team to the District Dec. 9.

After responding to over 100 calls in eight days, the task force left the community. However, BCEHS sent an additional ambulance, equipment and paramedic crew to replace the specialized rapid response team.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Coronavirus

