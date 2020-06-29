COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada is moving “in the right direction” when it comes to its fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Trudeau said during a press conference at Rideau Cottage Monday (June 29).

Trudeau said the progress comes as a result of Canadians listening to public health directions and that despite “some hotspots, nationally, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is declining over time.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has had 103,250 cases so far, with 64 per cent of those having recovered. As of Monday, 8,522 people have died due to the virus – about eight per cent mortality rate based on known test positive cases.

Tam said that of the cases so far, 15 per cent have needed hospitalization and just over three per cent have required intensive care.

Canada’s effective reproduction number (Rt), or how many people are infected by each case, has been below one for more than eight weeks.

The median age of COVID-19 cases is 51, with 56 per cent of those diagnosed being female and 44 per cent being male.

The modelling showed that cases among people aged 80 and older have decline sharply, although there has been a “relative increase” in cases among 20 to 39 years olds since late May.

