COVID-19: PG Community Foundation to disperse community support funds

$197,630 in funding announced by the Prince George Community Foundation

As a response to the virus pandemic, the Prince George Community Foundation announced $197,630 in funding to support local charities.

In a May 19 news release, the foundation said this funding will benefit Fort St. James, Vanderhoof, Burns Lake, Prince George, Mackenzie, Terrace, Wells, 100 Mile House, McBride, Fraser Lake and Valemount.

Charities and community organizations need to access the foundation’s website at pgcf.ca, for eligibility and application details. The Omineca Express has reached out to the Vanderhoof Community Foundation to know how that funding will be made available in the community.

Starting May 19, the Prince George Community Foundation will begin accepting applications for funding from qualified donees.

These grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more.

Funding will be released on an ongoing basis until the end of July this year.

Mindy Stroet, director of development for the foundation was quoted in the news release saying,”This is a vital step in the fight against COVID-19. Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now.”

This money is part of a new partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, who have been funded through the Trudeau government’s $350 million Emergency Community Support Fund.

READ MORE: Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

“This vast national effort aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by the virus pandemic,” stated the May 19 press release.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Charity and Donations

