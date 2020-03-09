COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

A coronavirus-stricken cruise ship that spent days idling off the California coast is still on track to dock at the Port of Vancouver in April.

The Grand Princess docked in Oakland, Calif. on Monday and all 237 Canadian passengers will be flown to CFB Trenton for a 14-day quarantine, federal officials said.

The latest figures have 21 cases of the new coronavirus on board the cruise ship.

On Monday, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam recommended Canadians avoid all cruise ship travel following outbreaks on at least two ships, the Princess Diamond and the Grand Princess.

When contacted, the Port of Vancouver said there are currently no plans to redirect the Grand Princess, which is scheduled to dock in the city on April 2, despite the COVID-19 outbreak on board.

In a statement Monday afternoon, the port said it was “actively monitoring” the Canadian and global responses to COVID-19 but deferred further comment to the feds.

“Health Canada is the lead organization that will provide guidance in advance of the start of the 2020 cruise season in April,” the port said. “For passengers with questions about cruises we direct to them specific cruise line for more details.”

The Port of Vancouver declined to answer any further questions, deferring to Health Canada. Black Press Media has reached out to Princess Cruises for more information.

READ MORE: Canada's top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

READ MORE: COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port

