COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming up for Vanderhoof and Fort St. James youth

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To date, the BC Government estimates more than 60 per cent of adults across the province have received their first shot. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Youth in Vanderhoof and Fort St. James will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Registration is now available for young people between 12 and 17 years old.

Once registered, youth will be able to book an appointment.

Northern Health confirmed clinics would be running in Vanderhoof at the Nechako Senior Citizens Friendship Club on Thursday, June 17, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Friday, June 25, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, clinic times will vary at the Fort St. James Health Centre from Thursday, June 17 to Saturday, June 19.

Read More: Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Northern Health estimates approximately 57 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated across its region.

While most young people are not likely to get very sick from COVID-19, some will said the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

“Being vaccinated is the best way to protect young people from COVID-19,” BCCDC stated.

“Having young people vaccinated helps protect the people around them too, including those who might get very sick from COVID-19. If a young person is vaccinated, they are much less likely to spread COVID-19.”

Read More: Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus