COVID cases drop to 61 in Nechako Health region

The Nechako Health region has seen a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16, there were 61 cases in the health region, in comparison to the 95 cases seen in the last week of September.

Nechako Health region includes Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Fraser Lake, Fort Fraser, Stellat’en First Nation, Saik’uz First Nation, Nadleh Whut’en, Takla, Nak’azdli Whut’en, Tl’azt’en Nation, Tachie, Yekooche First Nation, Germansen Landing and Fort Babine.

Northern Health statistics

There are 937 active cases in NH out of which 172 were reported Oct. 21.

74 people in the health region are currently hospitalized, with 22 in critical care. There have been 199 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, and 13,234 have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Oct. 21, there have been 373,557 doses of vaccine administered in the local health region. In B.C. a total of 8,103,927 doses of vaccine have been given.

Meanwhile, 61 percent of the entire population have received both doses of the vaccine in the NH region.

By age group, here is the vaccination rate percentage by Oct. 21 as per BCCDC data, of people who have received both doses of the vaccine in Northern Health:

12+: 70 percent

12-17: 51 percent

18-29: 61 percent

30-39: 62 percent

40-49: 69 percent

50-59: 76 percent

60-69: 81 percent

70-79: 85 percent

80+: 86 percent

For people living in Fort St. James, Nak’azdli Whut’en and surrounding areas, there are vaccine clinics being held Oct. 26 – Oct. 28, and on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kwah Hall. Another vaccine clinic is being held Nov. 18 and Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. an 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort St. James Health Centre.

In Fraser Lake, residents can access vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Fraser Lake Community Health Centre. Other than that, there is a vaccine clinic being held Oct. 25 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for school staff and students at Fraser Lake Elementary School. However, the rest of the public can access this clinic from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

For Vanderhoof residents and Saik’uz First Nation, clinics are being held every Thursday in October from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vanderhoof Health Unit. In November, residents will be able to access these vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents of B.C. can register with the Get Vaccinated system online available at gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register. To register online you must provide your first and last name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number and an email.

You can also register by phone by calling 1-833-838-2323, if you don’t have a personal health number, or at a Service BC office in your community.

Once you are registered, you will be notified when you become eligible to book an appointment. Your notification will include how to book, which will be done online or by phone.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit immunizebc.ca/covid-19-frequently-asked-questions

