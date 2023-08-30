A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

COVID outbreak at B.C. hospital results in one death

Four people have been infected since the outbreak was declared Monday, Aug. 28

A new COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital has resulted in one death.

Interior Health confirms the outbreak was declared for the 2 East and 2 West wings of the hospital on Monday, Aug. 28.

Four people have been infected and one person has died, according to reports on Tuesday.

Control measures are in place, including enhanced cleaning and disinfection, strengthening the use of personal protective equipment and allowing essential visitors only, Interior Health said in an email Wednesday.

Interior Health’s website lists the outbreak as a respiratory infection, but an Interior Health spokesperson confirmed the outbreak is COVID-19.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
