(Wikimedia Commons)

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

Two unions representing workers at Canadian Pacific Railway workers have served strike notice, after rejecting the company’s latest contract offer.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and the IBEW System Council No. 11 said Saturday their members intend to begin job action if the two sides don’t work out a deal as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT.

The isn’t the first time the unions have served strike notice in this feud. Notice was given last month, but a new deal was reached in time to avoid job action. But that deal did not last long.

“CP is offering more of the same contract language that workers just voted to reject a few hours ago,” TCRC president Doug Finnson said in a statement online. “The company clearly isn’t serious about reaching a negotiated settlement and delivering on their promise to do right by their employees.”

The unions’ main concerns in the dispute are fatigue and labour policy relations and management practices.

Almost 100 per cent of their members who voted on the latest offer rejected it, with turnouts ranging from 77 to 89 per cent.

A statement on CP Rail’s website said the company will continue to meet with the unions in the hopes of reaching a deal.

“CP has commenced its work stoppage contingency plan and will work closely with customers to ensure a smooth, efficient and safe wind down of operations.”


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

Just Posted

Safety concerns dominate North Road meeting

Residents voice concern over Canfor’s proposal

Critics charge mayor has conflict of interest

Mayor discounts claims, says it’s about public safety

Finding a balance between economy and environment

For Pete Erickson, a happy medium is key

Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief and Council sign on for Coastal GasLink

Many factors looked at regarding proposed pipeline project

Hot, dry weather in forecast increases wildfire risk

BC Wildfire Service urges public to stay vigilant with fire

Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

A look at the Kinder Morgan expansion, decades in the making

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Five simultaneous events organized by month-old Suits and Boots lobby group

VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

White Rock woman was 16 years old when she was left with second- and third-degree burns

B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Local product behind bench for expansion team’s incredible championship run

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre offers tips after Langley resident received suspicious call

Vote points to abortion being legalized in Ireland

Voters asked whether to keep or repeal Eighth Amendment to Roman Catholic Ireland’s Constitution

Most Read