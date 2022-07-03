People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following a crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)

Crash closes Highway 1 in Revelstoke, Coquihalla facing long delays

A challenging day for those returning home from Canada Day long weekend vacations

Highway 1 is closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap in Revelstoke as of 5 p.m. after a crash late Sunday afternoon.

An air ambulance has landed on Highway 1 near the Enchanted Forest.

DriveBC is reporting the closure around 3:10 p.m.

There is currently no estimated time for the road to re-open.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory has been issued for southbound of Highway 5 where vehicles can expect delays of up to two hours due to congestion and heavy traffic volumes between Merritt and Hope.

The Coquihalla is at a crawl with extremely long lineups before Coldwater Road to the single lane at Juliet bridge.

Long weekend traffic, coupled with bad weather in the Southern Interior has made for a long drive home for many vacationers.

This is the Coquihalla with vehicles lined up to go southbound on Sunday afternoon due to long weekend traffic. (Black Press photo)

