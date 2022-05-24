The apps of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube are pictured on an iPhone in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Martin Meissner

Creator of popular kids’ YouTube channel slams federal online-streaming bill

Super Simple Songs creator says legislation that doesn’t recognize how digital platforms work

The Canadian creator of a children’s YouTube channel with 34.2 million subscribers says the government’s online streaming bill is a bad piece of legislation that doesn’t recognize how digital platforms work.

Morghan Fortier, who says her channel Super Simple Songs is the most-watched Canadian YouTube channel, told a House of Commons committee today that Bill C-11 mistakes platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok for broadcasters like CBC and Netflix.

The entrepreneur argues the online streaming bill hands sweeping powers to the broadcast regulator over the internet.

She says broadcast laws should be modernized but the bill is too overreaching and she called for a clause giving the regulator potential powers over user-generated content to be removed.

But other experts speaking at the heritage committee called for the bill to be swiftly introduced to protect Canadian music producers and create a level playing field between foreign streaming giants such as Netflix and Canadian broadcasters.

Fortier says her channel, which features kids’ songs set to animated videos, has had over 1.3 billion views in Canada and a light regulatory touch is key to her and other digital creators’ success.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: YouTube says bill could cover user-generated content, despite minister’s assurances

Media industrysocial media

Previous story
B.C.’s first electric transit bus expected to arrive in Greater Victoria this fall
Next story
Man’s body recovered from Nanaimo lake after apparent drowning

Just Posted

Frank Sapach and his dog Samantha stop in Terrace on their way to Prince George. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
A man and his dog are travelling across Canada to raise awareness for abused, elderly people

Vanderhoof International Airshow Society is warning the public about an ongoing scam.
Don’t fall for it: Scam alert at Vanderhoof Air Show

The Village of Queen Charlotte offices. (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)
Village of Queen Charlotte votes to restore ancestral Haida name

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)
First cruise ship in two years docks in Prince Rupert