Crews first discovered the fire Saturday morning adjacent to the Cedarvale - Kitwanga backroad on the north side of the Skeena River. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Crews battle fire northeast of Terrace

The 10-hectare fire was discovered Saturday

Fire crews are making progress on a 10-hectare wildfire about 75-kilometres northeast of Terrace, on the north side of the Skeena River across from Highway 16.

Thirty-two firefighters were on the scene Sunday, supported by air tankers, helicopters and water tenders. Smoke was visible from the highway throughout the day Sunday.

Fire information officer Claire Allen said the fire was first discovered Saturday morning adjacent to the Cedarvale – Kitwanga backroad and is believed to be human-caused, although an investigation is still ongoing.

“Human-caused fires are a wide array of different causes, and it’s basically anything that isn’t lightning,” she said over the phone. “That encompasses a lot of industrial activity, human activity such as campfires, cigarettes, ATV use… things of that nature.”

Allen said the fire is not threatening any structures or infrastructure at this time, and that crews are making “good progress” at this point.

More to come.

