Crews increasing containment, Shovel Lake fire

The fire hasn’t moved closer to Fort St. James on the east or north sides

Wildfire crews continue to make good progress on the east flank of the fire and the risk to the community of Fort St. James has not increased in several days.

The large sprinkler system along the Sowchea road will be demobilized starting today. Structural protection crews, including engines, water tender trucks and personnel will remain present in the area.

A cold front is expected to pass through the area in the next few days which may cause windy conditions and an increase in fire behaviour. Crews are making good progress on increasing containment and will continue to focus efforts on the southeast flank of the fire in an effort to reinforce the protection of the highway 27 corridor.

Aircraft will be used today to support ground crews’ continued efforts if the smoky conditions allow. Smoke was very thick over the fire this morning.

Structural firefighters and structural protection specialists continue to work on the Stella Road, Nadleh Whut’en, and Settlement Road areas to protect structures and ensure sprinkler systems are properly in place. Structural protection crews will demobilize equipment off of properties that are no longer at risk. Night crews were assigned to active sections of the fire last night to keep communities and structures safe.

Ground crews are mopping up sections of the fire on the southern perimeter where they were successful in a burn-off by Stern Lake several days ago. The crews will continue to push guard in on the southern flank of the fire along the PNG pipeline path.

The finger on the southeast side of the fire crossed over Settlement Road two days ago and is moving through some heavy timber and into a field. It is moving under the burn scar from last year.

Heavy equipment and crews worked tied this back to the perimeter yesterday and will continue with these efforts today as fire activity has continued in this area.

Crews are conducting minor burn-off operations to fortify the containment lines on the southeast corner as operable conditions allow.

The fire has not moved closer to Fort St. James on the east or north sides and heavy equipment continues to build guard starting at the Sutherland FSR and links to Dog Creek Trail, with the containment line on the southern perimeter running north of the PNG pipeline and Stella Rd. This continuous guard veers northward to wrap up the eastern side of the fire, crossing Barlow FSR and extending northward utilizing the Bud Rd.

The B.C. Wildfire Service appreciates the support from the local communities but are unable to accept or facilitate donations at the Fraser Lake fire camp. Instead, please consider donating to groups supporting wildfire evacuees in affected areas.

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line
UPDATED: Mother charged in death of 7-year-old daughter makes first court appearance

