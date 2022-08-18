Crews respond to 2 wildfires in the Omineca region

Smoke is seen rising from the wildfire near Takla Lake. Fire crews are responding to the fire which started on Aug.17 (Photo courtesy, Wilf Adam)

Fire crews are responding to two wildfires in northwest B.C. as of Aug. 18.

The Prince George Fire Centre is responding to a wildfire near Takla Lake which started yesterday evening (Aug.17) and spread across 5.50 hectares of land in the area. Nine BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) personnel, consisting of a parattack group (smokejumpers), initial attack, heavy equipment and one helicopter, are on scene.

The crews are making good progress and no infrastructure in the surrounding areas is currently at risk, said a BCWS spokesperson.

Meanwhile, south of Takla Lake, crews from the Northwest Fire Centre (NFC) continue to respond and monitor a fire that was discovered earlier this week, on Aug.12.near Tochcha Lake (located approximately 17 kilometres east of Granisle).

It is estimated at 60 hectares and has a status of ‘being held’, which means that the wildfire is not likely to spread beyond it’s current boundaries under the current and forecasted weather conditions, said NFC spokesperson Casda Thomas.

“Last night BCWS personnel completed infrared scanning with a drone and today crews are using this information to seek out and extinguish identified hot spots. There are 26 firefighters on site today,” Thomas added.

Meanwhile a brand new fire suspected to have been started by lightning, is burning by Jollymore Rd. east of Smithers and north of Telkwa. It currently covers less than 0.01 hectares.