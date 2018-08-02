Crews responding to new wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

  • Aug. 2, 2018 5:20 p.m.
  • News

The BC Wildfire Service reported late Thursday afternoon that another wildfire has started near Merritt.

Provincial fire crews are responding, although little more is known at this time.

The fire is burning west of the Merritt and Highway 8 is closed in both directions one kilometre outside of town at Voght Street because of the blaze. No detour is available and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

There is no estimated time of reopening, according to Drive BC.

Today also marks the start of the Rockin’ River Music Fest where thousands of people from across B.C. and Western Canada have arrived to see popular artists like Eric Church and Dallas Smith this weekend.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack
Next story
Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

Just Posted

Racism and hate still have no place in Fort St. James

Council highlights the communities ongoing efforts to combat hate

Fort St. James tourist attraction still going strong

“World Class Chicken Racing” remains popular

Boost to campsite locations for 2018 season

Whether you call British Columbia your home or you are entertaining out-of-province… Continue reading

Agricultural economist to study wages for farm workers

According to an information bulletin released by the Ministry of Labour, the… Continue reading

New scholarships available for grad students in B.C.

Students across British Columbia who are currently enrolled in graduate-level degree programs… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

The vehicle incident took place Aug. 2

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to new wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Veterinarian warns dog owners on cannabis risks, saying cases come in weekly

Dogs are especially sensitive to THC, with signs of toxicity including a low heart rate

Most Read