Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)

Crystal meth worth $183K located at Abbotsford prison

Package containing the drugs seized Oct. 11 from Matsqui Institution

Crystal meth with an estimated institutional value of $183,000 was seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on Oct. 11, according to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

A CSC press release states that a package containing the drugs was found “as a result of the vigilance of staff members” at the medium-security prison.

No details were released on exactly how and where the drugs were located.

CSC says it uses a number of methods to prevent drugs from entering its facilities. These include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC works in partnership with police on any potential charges.

The agency runs a toll-free tip line (1-866-780-3784) to report drug use/trafficking and other concerning activities at federal prisons.

RELATED: Drugs seized at Matsqui Institution on same day inmate assaulted


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drugsprison

Previous story
Driver escapes uninjured after logging truck takes a dip in the Elk River
Next story
Northwest B.C. families come together to tell the stories of MMIWG in new film Adaawk

Just Posted

A sign outside the entrance to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital urges handwashing. (Thom Barker photo)
Four cases, one death associated with COVID outbreak at Smithers hospital

Lorna Brown, co-producer and director of <em>Adaawk </em>said that the movie sets out to humanize murdered and missing Indigenous people from the region. (Submitted photo/Lorna Brown)
Northwest B.C. families come together to tell the stories of MMIWG in new film Adaawk

RCMP in Fort St. James have released images of a suspect following a break and enter Thursday, Oct. 14 to a business on Douglas Avenue. (Fort St. James RCMP photo)
Suspect sought in Fort St. James break and enter

Saik’uz First Nation held a news conference Friday, Oct. 15 declaring forest management in its territory must change immediately. (Saik’uz First Nation Facebook screen grab)
Saik’uz First Nation makes swift changes to forest management in its territory