Dairy company recalls cheese brand over concern of possible Listeria contamination

Quebec dairy company Les Dependances is recalling one of its cheese brands over concerns of possible Listeria contamination.

The recall covers the Castel Regio brand Taleggio DOP that may have been packaged at retail and sold in variable sizes in Quebec and British Columbia, with a best before date of May 31.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick and in severe case of illness, can be fatal.

Symptoms of listeriosis can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, with pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems particularly at risk.

Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

There have been no reported cases of illness related to the product.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer, and to throw out or return the recalled cheese.

