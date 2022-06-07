Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Damaged cable downs Telus service in 9 northern B.C. communities

Telus estimates service will return by Wednesday morning

A damaged cable has left British Columbians in nine northern communities who rely on Telus services without internet and cell service Tuesday (June 7).

Telus says the outage occurred around 11:30 a.m. and is impacting people in Vanderhoof, Burns Lake, Granisle, Hazelton, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace and Topley. They do not have access to text or call services, data or internet.

Service technicians are on-site and repair efforts are underway, but Telus is estimating service won’t resume until early Wednesday.

More to come.

