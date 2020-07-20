The Canadian Press

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

Quebec provincial police believe they’ve found the body of Martin Carpentier, a Quebec man missing for 12 days and whose daughters had been the subject of an Amber Alert and were found dead.

Police say in a tweet they found the body in St-Apollinaire about 7 p.m. Monday after information from a resident.

They say it appears to be the body of Carpentier and police believe he committed suicide.

Carpentier, 44, had been missing since last being seen with his daughters Romy, 6, and Norah, 11, on July 8 in their hometown of Levis, Que.

His vehicle was involved in a crash, but police found no one inside it.

An Amber Alert was triggered the day after the crash, with Carpentier accused of abducting the sisters, but the alert was lifted after the bodies of the girls were found July 11 in a wooded area in St-Apollinaire, Que.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

READ MORE: Quebec police continue search for father, one day after missing girls found dead

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coastal B.C. community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink pipe installation scheduled to begin in August

The pipeline company said workforce will continue growing as construction activities ‘ramp up’

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health

Two of the three cases are travel-related, and each person is within a different community

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Skeena Resources, Tahltan prez excited by purchase of Eskay Creek

Skeena gets full control of mine, Barrick gets 12 per cent of Skeena and a one per cent royalty

VIA Rail lays off 1,000 unionized workers across the country

Northern B.C. route Jasper to Prince George to Prince Rupert is not affected by VIA Rail layoffs

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Days after missing daughters found dead, Quebec father’s body found: Police

Martin Carpentier has been missing since last being seen with his daughters on July 8

Man, 23, struck and killed by train in Smithers

Smithers RCMP calling it a tragic accident at this point but are continuing to investigate

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Coastal B.C. community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

Most Read