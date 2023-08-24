(file photo)

(file photo)

Daytime flights return to Kelowna airport amid wildfire

Airspace restrictions have been in place since Aug. 18

Planes are flying in and out of Kelowna International Airport today (Aug. 24).

Wildfire-related airspace restrictions limited flights to and from the area since Aug. 18.

Some restrictions remain in place and could impact a plane’s ability to arrive or depart.

YLW continues to work with BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada, and Transport Canada to increase access to airspace.

Travellers are encouraged to check the status of their flights at ylw.kelowna.ca before heading to the airport.

READ MORE: Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna being held

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Air TravelAirportB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As premiers talk gender and kids, Poilievre’s grassroots ask same of him
Next story
20-hectare planned hand ignition taking place at McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Nak’azdli Whut’en youth came out to give a makeover to the skatepark on Aug. 12. (Photo courtesy of Nak’azdli Whu’ten)
Nak’azdli Whut’en youth bring street art to the Fort St. James skate park

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant

Terrace Cricket Club’s Punjab Panthers Coach Soma Raviendran, Terrace Cricket Club President Kam Siemens, and Punjab Panthers Coach Sukhjinder Singh at the Gurdwara Skeena Valley Guru Nanak Brotherhood in Terrace on Aug. 20. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace Cricket Club secures dedicated pitch after five-year pursuit

Participants of the Intro to Cricket event gather on Aug. 6, during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days festival, taking part in a community effort to learn and promote the basics of cricket in the region. (Contributed photo)
Terrace celebrates cricket with inaugural event at 2023 Riverboat Days festival