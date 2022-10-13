Amanda Todd’s father Norman Todd is seen outside the New Westminster Law Courts in New Westminster, B.C., Tuesday, October 11, 2022. A sentencing hearing is expected to conclude today for the man convicted of multiple sexual offences against teenager Amanda Todd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Defence now seeks 2-year sentence, down from 6, for man who sexually exploited Amanda Todd

Aydin Coban convicted on charges relating to death of Todd

A defence lawyer for a man convicted of luring and sexually exploiting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd says a six-year sentence he originally asked for should be reduced to two years.

Joseph Saulnier told a sentencing hearing in B.C. Supreme Court that his client is already serving an 11-year sentence for similar offences against 33 young victims in the Netherlands and more prison time would be “unduly harsh.”

Saulnier is now seeking a two-year term to be served after Aydin Coban’s Dutch sentence is completed in August 2024, and says the Canadian sentence would be for the same course of wrongful conduct.

Justice Martha Devlin questioned Saulnier’s reasoning several times, saying she is not bound by the Dutch regime and suggesting that the offences against Todd are a separate matter.

Coban was extradited to Canada to face a trial in the Todd case and is serving his Dutch sentence at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam, Todd’s hometown.

Crown attorney Louise Kenworthy has asked for a 12-year sentence to be served after the completion of Coban’s Dutch term, saying he tormented Todd online for over two years and that his conduct was a dominant factor in her suicide at age 15.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtCrimeMaple RidgeMetro Vancouversexual harassment

Previous story
B.C. mom runs daily marathon in front of health ministry office after son dies of drug poisoning
Next story
B.C. man accused of impersonating doctor dies a week later by electrocution

Just Posted

Does pumpkin spice really need to be in spam? (Image courtesy Pixabay)
Kidding Around: Pumpkin spice, whyfore art thou?

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Nechako River in Vanderhoof. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Nechako First Nations: water management endangering sturgeon

A recent open house at Nak’azdli Whut’en Aboriginal Head Start was well attended (Orlanthia Habsburg/Caledonia Courier)
Lots going on at Nak’azdli Whut’en Aboriginal Head Start program