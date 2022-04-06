Families of two of three workers killed in a train derailment near Field, B.C., in 2019 have filed lawsuits accusing Canadian Pacific of gross negligence. The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Families of two of three workers killed in a train derailment near Field, B.C., in 2019 have filed lawsuits accusing Canadian Pacific of gross negligence. The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Defendants deny claims of wrongdoing in fatal train derailment lawsuits

Families of men killed in derailment file lawsuits against CP, CP police, the TSB and transport minister

Defendants in lawsuits filed by families who lost loved ones in a British Columbia train derailment are denying any wrongdoing in the deaths of three Canadian Pacific Railway employees.

The derailment happened in February 2019, when 99 grain cars and two locomotives plummeted off a bridge near Field, B.C.

Families of two of the men killed filed separate lawsuits last April alleging negligence against CP, its CEO, board of directors, CP police, Transportation Safety Board officials and the federal minister of transport.

A statement of defence filed on behalf of CP Rail and its senior executives says the actions have “no chance of success” and are “an abuse of this court’s process,” calling plaintiff claims unfounded and inflammatory.

The TSB also disputes claims made against it, saying it acted in good faith and without malice while investigating the derailment.

The TSB investigation released last week found old brake cylinders on the parked freight cars were leaking compressed air and gave out in the extreme cold, allowing the train to start rolling uncontrolled down a steep grade.

READ MORE: TSB finds fatal B.C. train derailment caused by cold weather, brake failure

– The Canadian Press

Train Derailment

Previous story
Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to release book on reconciliation
Next story
Canadian airlines among carriers asking appeal court to quash passenger rights rules

Just Posted

Kincolith's Willis Stanley fights his way to the basket against Similkameen's Jessel Wilson during Day 5 Seniors play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 7. (Thom Barker photo)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 5 Recap

(From left to right) Keiffer Prince, Dion Abraham, Brennan Obee, Logan Bayes, Jack Prince, Lakota Jullian, Devon Joseph, Dalton Basil, Zander Sagalon and Kirby Lessard. (Submitted photo)
Basketball brings Nak’azdli youth together through team spirit

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

Gitwinksihlkw’s Eric Nyce goes up for a layup en route to 24 points in his team’s victory against Massett during Masters play on Day 4 at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 6. (Thom Barker photo)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 4 Recap