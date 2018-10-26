Deportation ordered for B.C. man who ‘glorified’ terrorism on Facebook

Othman Hamdan is a Jordanian national who was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September 2017

A B.C. man has been deemed inadmissible to Canada for being a security risk based on his Facebook posts promoting terrorism in support of the Islamic State group.

Othman Hamdan is a Jordanian national who was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September 2017, but immigration authorities arrested him and determined at multiple detention reviews that he poses a danger to the public.

Now, the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada has decided Hamdan should be deported.

READ MORE: B.C. man cleared of terror charges is security risk

The board says in its written decision that Hamdan made himself out to be a cheerleader for the Islamic State in many of his 85 Facebook posts as he glorified and encouraged lone wolf attacks in Canada, the United States and other western countries.

The decision says Hamdan cast his activity on Facebook as an alternative news source, providing his followers with another view of events in the Middle East as he relayed the message of a terrorist organization.

Hamdan was arrested in 2015 at his home in Fort St. John, where he moved years after studying electrical engineering in the United States.

The Canadian Press

