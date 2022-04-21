School District 91 logo. (Black Press files)

School District 91 selects Kim Repko as new VP for David Hoy Elementary

Repko will join principal Suzanne Burck and the rest of the staff effective August 1

Kim Repko will be the new vice-principal at David Hoy Elementary in Fort St. James, SD 91 Superintendent of Schools Manu Madhok announced on Wednesday (April 20).

Repko will join principal Suzanne Burck and the rest of the staff effective August 1. Born and raised in Fort St. James, Repko has been a teacher at David Hoy for the past 23 years.

Madhok said Repko’s knowledge in literacy, numeracy and Social-Emotional (SEL) instruction along with her experience and commitment will benefit the school, community and district.

Repko is currently an inclusive education resource teacher and a member of the School Growth Plan and School-Based Team committees. Prior to joining the David Hoy staff, Repko taught at Sowchea Elementary, Eugene Joseph Elementary and Middle River.

Repko graduated from Simon Fraser University in 1994 and completed her Master’s in Leadership and Administration from Gonzaga University in 2006. She has a background in primary and intermediate teaching and inclusive education training.

