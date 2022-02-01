District of Fort St. James chief administrative officer appointed corporate officer

David Schroeter is wearing another hat with the District of Fort St. James.

The chief administrative officer was appointed corporate officer at a regular council meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 25.

While a previous job posting did not result in the district receiving any qualified job applicants with experience in local government, Schroeter said they are advertising for a deputy corporate officer.

“Because we chose to hire a deputy corporate officer as a result of not having any applicants required to the level of corporate officer, the internal decision making was that someone needs to hold that title and that position,” Schroeter said.

“As the deputy couldn’t fulfill all those roles, the only person with that experience and background was me, unfortunately.”

Schroeter has been with the district since May 2018 after receiving a local government internship through the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Previously holding the title as corporate officer was Luke Charlton, who left for Gold River on Vancouver Island earlier last month.

“We will have someone move into the deputy corporate officer role hopefully in the next little bit here and take on completing a lot of those responsibilities of the corporate officer position under my supervision as the statutory role,” Schroeter said.

“I think that we have a really good chance because Fort St. James is an amazing community.”

