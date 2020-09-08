District of Fort St. James has a new Chief Administrative Officer

David Schroeter has been appointed to the position after serving as the acting CAO since April this year.

A new Chief Administrative Officer has been appointed in Fort St. James.

David Schroeter has been appointed to the municipal position after he was the acting CAO since April 7 this year.

“I look forward to helping build community partnerships that enable Council to deliver services in innovative and efficient ways that improve the quality of life in the community. Council has communicated their enthusiasm and pride in Fort St. James to me, and I look forward to ensuring that this is reflected in the District’s operations,” Schroeter said in a Sept. 2 press release from the municipality.

Schroeter received an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Northern British Columbia and is currently completing a Local Government Management diploma program from the University of Victoria.

As per the municipal press release, Schroeter brings years of not-for-profit and local government experience to the District of Fort St. James and is passionate about serving the residents and Council of Fort St. James.

Acting Mayor Paul Stent said, ” In his time at the District of Fort St. James, CAO Schroeter has demonstrated his passion for the community, and has shown ways that service to our residents can be improved. Council is excited to start this new chapter with his capable and diligent efforts devoted toward the many priorities and opportunities that lie in wait for the District of Fort St. James.”

Schroeter is taking over the position of CAO after Melany Helmer, who left her position in April this year , to pursue other opportunities.

