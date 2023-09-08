District of Fort St. James rolls out trading cards to honor public works and fire crews

Quinton Gallop, left, receives the prize from economic development officer Brooke Eschuk after trading in a set of 12 cards. (Submitted photo)

District of Fort St. James is rolling out limited edition trading cards featuring all the public works vehicles and fire trucks.

The district started this program to acknowledge the hardworking Public Works and Fire crews in their municipality, said Brooke Eschuk, economic development officer.

“We wanted to showcase all the equipment we have and the jobs they do to keep our community clean and safe,” Eschuk said.

As part of this, children can collect a full set of 12 cards featuring trucks, heavy equipment and fire apparatus to win a prize.

“Kids had an opportunity to trade them for a chance to win the Tonka Truck,” Eschuk said. Three-year-old Quinton Gallop came in and presented all 12 cards and went home with the dump truck.

There are still a few sets of cards left at the District Office and the Visitor Information Centre.