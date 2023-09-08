Quinton Gallop, left, receives the prize from economic development officer Brooke Eschuk after trading in a set of 12 cards. (Submitted photo)

Quinton Gallop, left, receives the prize from economic development officer Brooke Eschuk after trading in a set of 12 cards. (Submitted photo)

District of Fort St. James rolls out trading cards to honor public works and fire crews

A full set of 12 cards features trucks, heavy equipment and fire apparatus

District of Fort St. James is rolling out limited edition trading cards featuring all the public works vehicles and fire trucks.

The district started this program to acknowledge the hardworking Public Works and Fire crews in their municipality, said Brooke Eschuk, economic development officer.

“We wanted to showcase all the equipment we have and the jobs they do to keep our community clean and safe,” Eschuk said.

As part of this, children can collect a full set of 12 cards featuring trucks, heavy equipment and fire apparatus to win a prize.

“Kids had an opportunity to trade them for a chance to win the Tonka Truck,” Eschuk said. Three-year-old Quinton Gallop came in and presented all 12 cards and went home with the dump truck.

There are still a few sets of cards left at the District Office and the Visitor Information Centre.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous-led overdose prevention site the 1st of its kind in B.C.
Next story
Don’t dodge wildfire checkpoints, Okanagan residents warned

Just Posted

Quinton Gallop, left, receives the prize from economic development officer Brooke Eschuk after trading in a set of 12 cards. (Submitted photo)
District of Fort St. James rolls out trading cards to honor public works and fire crews

Dr. Margo Greenwood’s career and research focused on the well-being of Indigenous children and families in Canada and beyond. (Submitted photo)
UNBC faculty member named to Royal Society of Canada

Terrace’s Skeena Sawmills stands operational on July 3, 2020, three years before announcing a major round of layoffs amidst growing operational challenges. (Black Press Media file photo)
EXCLUSIVE: Skeena Sawmills in Terrace lays off its staff amid operational challenges

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s fire damage tops 2 million hectares