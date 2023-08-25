A group of about 500 physicians and nurses across the country have issued their own public health advisory on the fracking and liquefied natural gas industry and how it’s connected to wildfires and other environmental emergencies.

A group of about 500 physicians and nurses across the country have issued their own public health advisory on the fracking and liquefied natural gas industry and how it’s connected to wildfires and other environmental emergencies.

Doctors, nurses want B.C. to limit wildfire, climate impacts of LNG industry

Group gathered outside Premier David Eby’s office call for moratorium on future LNG projects

More than 500 physicians and nurses across the country have issued their own public health advisory on the fracking and liquefied natural gas industry and how it’s connected to wildfires and other environmental emergencies.

A small group of physicians and nurses gathered outside Premier David Eby’s constituency office in Vancouver Thursday (Aug. 24) calling on the province to put a moratorium on expanding LNG projects. The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment and the Canadian Association of Nurses for the Environment held a joint news conference.

Dr. Melissa Lem, a Vancouver physician and president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, speaks outside Premier David Eby’s Vancouver constituency office Thursday (Aug. 24). The association was calling on the province to put a moratorium on future LNG projects, citing the risks associated with climate change. (Lauren Collins)

Dr. Melissa Lem, a Vancouver physician and president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, speaks outside Premier David Eby’s Vancouver constituency office Thursday (Aug. 24). The association was calling on the province to put a moratorium on future LNG projects, citing the risks associated with climate change. (Lauren Collins)

They called on Eby to halt new hydraulic fracturing development and to complete an independent health impact assessment, evaluating the health effects of fracking and LNG, including their impact on health harms related to climate change.

Vancouver family physician Dr. Melissa Lem said a public health advisory is called when something poses an immediate threat to human health, whether it’s a heat wave or a toxic substance.

“This summer doctors and nurses in every province and territory have been dealing with the fallout of the climate emergency, whether it’s asthma exacerbations and heart attacks for smoke or PTSD, anxiety and depression after wildfire evacuation. And it’s the fossil fuel industry, the LNG and fracking industries of B.C., that are pouring fuel on these fires,” explained Lem, the president for the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment.

She said B.C. continues to approve new LNG projects, such as one in Kitimat that is still under construction. There are also projects and facilities in Delta and Squamish.

Dr. Melissa Lem, a Vancouver physician and president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, speaks outside Premier David Eby’s Vancouver constituency office Thursday (Aug. 24). The association was calling on the province to put a moratorium on future LNG projects, citing the risks associated with climate change. (Lauren Collins)

Dr. Melissa Lem, a Vancouver physician and president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, speaks outside Premier David Eby’s Vancouver constituency office Thursday (Aug. 24). The association was calling on the province to put a moratorium on future LNG projects, citing the risks associated with climate change. (Lauren Collins)

READ MORE: LNG Canada ramps up construction at Kitimat natural gas facility

LNG is natural gas cooled to -162 C which condenses it into a liquid form. The province’s website notes LNG projects have been taking place in B.C. since the 1950s, and the northeast region is where most natural gas resources can be found. LNG is composed mostly of methane with small amounts of other hydrocarbons and nitrogen.

The Canadian government’s website states methane is a “potent greenhouse gas with at least 25 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide (CO2) over a 100-year period.”

Methane emissions, Lem said, are responsible for more than 25 per cent of the global heating people are seeing today.

“And they’re driving the deadly fires heat and flooding of the climate emergency.”

Lem said recent studies showed carbon emissions of the top 88 global fossil fuel producers were responsible for almost 40 per cent of the forests burned in southwestern Canada and the western US since the 1980s.

Dr. Kelly Lau, a Vancouver physician, speaks outside Premier David Eby’s Vancouver constituency office Thursday (Aug. 24). The association was calling on the province to put a moratorium on future LNG projects, citing the risks associated with climate change. (Lauren Collins)

Dr. Kelly Lau, a Vancouver physician, speaks outside Premier David Eby’s Vancouver constituency office Thursday (Aug. 24). The association was calling on the province to put a moratorium on future LNG projects, citing the risks associated with climate change. (Lauren Collins)

Vancouver-based Dr. Kelly Lau said her training didn’t prepare her for the climate crises. She pointed to July being recorded as the hottest month on Earth.

READ MORE: July 4 set unofficial record for hottest day on Earth, July 5 may break it

“The health risks of wildfires heat waves floods and droughts are predicted to rapidly accelerate in the next five years. If we continue down this path. We have other options and we deserve a healthier and better future.”

Black Press Media has reached out to Eby’s office for comment.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023DoctorsfrackingLNGnurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Pulling together in terrifying times’: Trudeau visits wildfire impacted Okanagan
Next story
BC Wildfire conducting aerial ignition on McDougall Creek wildfire

Just Posted

John Rustad, who has represented the riding of Nechako Lakes, since 2009 and first joined the provincial legislature in 2005, announced Thursday he is joining Conservative Party of B.C.
Citizens protecting their homes from fires should not be treated like criminals: MLA Rustad

Coast Mountain College nursing student Brylee Dos Santos with a patient simulation manikin providing the opportunity for hands-on training. (Coast Mountain College photo)
Coast Mountain College offers $1,500 bursary to address nursing shortage

A close-up of vibrant sockeye salmon swimming in clear waters. (Oregon State University, via Wikimedia Commons)
Sockeye salmon daily limit reduced in select Skeena River areas until mid-September

Nak’azdli Whut’en youth came out to give a makeover to the skatepark on Aug. 12. (Photo courtesy of Nak’azdli Whu’ten)
Nak’azdli Whut’en youth bring street art to the Fort St. James skate park