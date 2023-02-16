Dog named Buttercup found running loose with muzzle taped shut, broken leg: BC SPCA

’Buttercup’ was rescued after being spotted running loose in Comox. Among other injuries, the dog had her muzzle taped shut. Photo courtesy BC SPCA

A severely abused dog is in the care of the SPCA after being found running loose in Comox.

The six-month-old yellow lab mix, named Buttercup by rescuers, has numerous injuries.

“Someone had taped her muzzle shut, leaving cuts right across her face,” said Alina Wilson, senior officer of digital giving for the BC SPCA. “Her leg had also been previously broken in two places and had healed incorrectly. Unfortunately, she will require amputation for her full recovery.”

Wilson told Black Press at this point, they cannot tell how long Buttercup’s muzzle was taped.

“We are not able to tell… whether it was taped for an extended period, or taped and untaped, and retaped. We don’t have that information. But what we can say is that her muzzle was taped long enough to burn the hair of the skin, and cause that damage to the muzzle that you can see in the photos.”

In addition, Buttercup is underweight and is being treated for giardia.

“Despite all Buttercup has been through, her personality is as warm and happy as her name,” said Wilson.

BC SPCA animal protection officers have opened an investigation into the case and urge anyone with information to please contact the BC SPCA’s Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

“Through the love and care of our staff and volunteers Buttercup is on the road to recovery and is expected to be available for adoption in the next few weeks,” said Wilson.

