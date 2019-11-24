This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows romaine lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. Canadian health officials are warning consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., because of another food poisoning outbreak.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark J. Terrill, File

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

Canadian health officials are warning consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., because of another food poisoning outbreak.

The notice comes almost exactly one year after a similar outbreak led to a blanket warning about romaine, ranging from whole heads to pre-cut salad mixes.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says one patient in Manitoba last month suffered from an illness bearing a “similar genetic fingerprint” to illnesses reported in an ongoing U.S. investigation into an outbreak of E. coli in the Golden State.

Health officials say an outbreak is not occurring in Canada, but romaine from northern California is imported north of the border this time of the year.

The agency says it is implementing “new actions” at the border to prevent the tainted lettuce from coming into Canada.

Leafy greens can become contaminated after contact with feces from infected animals via soil, water or improperly composted manure.

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce affecting Canadian consumers in the last two years.

READ MORE: More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

— with files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Not what it used to be:’ Warm Arctic autumn creates ice hazards for Inuit

Just Posted

Man awaiting sentencing for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle in Fraser Lake

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

Houston homicide suspect remanded in custody

A Houston man accused of the second degree murder of Elija Dumont… Continue reading

Fire chief looking for volunteers firefighters in the Luck Bay area

Fort St. James fire department is holding an open house at the Sowchea Bay fire hall on Nov. 28.

William Griffin arrested in Houston homicide

RCMP have now arrested William Griffin, the man wanted in connection to… Continue reading

No crafts fair in Fort St. James today due to a power outage

Update: Residents in the district lost power on Nov. 16 at 7 am

John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Minimum wage will keep rising past $15 an hour, premier vows

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

RCMP arrest U.S. man believed to be in Canada illegally after string of Vanderhoof Airport thefts

Vanderhoof RCMP arrested a 27-year old U.S. citizen on Nov. 23

Kamloops Mountie sues RCMP over alleged long-term abuse

Lisa MacKenzie, says harassment began in 2006, after her marriage to another officer dissolved

B.C. Teachers’ Federation protests outside BC NDP Convention

‘Our working conditions are the kids’ learning conditions and you can’t separate that,’ teacher says

Lack of ‘ride-thrus’ a missed opportunity as ‘cyclists run on calories,’ B.C. councillor says

Councillor notes no Saanich bylaws prohibit bike drive-thrus

Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

Markstrom makes 32 saves for Vancouver

Ontario man opens safe, pours soy sauce throughout business

Man allegedly broke into safe containing more than $2,000 and did $100,000 in damages

Most Read