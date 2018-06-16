Dr. Paul Stent (Middle) receiving the Key to the Community award alongside his wife, Norma and the District of Fort St. James Council. (Photo courtesy of the District of Fort St. James)

Dr. Paul Stent awarded Key to the Community

On June 4, local physician Dr. Paul Stent was presented with the Key to the Community at the Fort St. James Municipal Office.

Acting Mayor, Kris Nielsen, thanked Dr. Stent for his numerous years of service as a physician in Fort St. James. Dr. Stent and his wife, Norma, moved to Fort. St James from South Africa in 1989 and were quickly welcomed to the community with open arms.

For nearly 30 years, Stent has worked tremendously hard to improve the health care of Fort St. James and the surrounding communities, all the while delivering numerous babies and contributing to many healthcare related projects.

Although Stent retired in 2015, he continues to take on locus work and fill in at the Fort St. James Medical Clinic when needed.

When the Council of Fort St. James first introduced the Key to the Community award two years ago, Dr. Stent was one of the first individuals that came to mind, due to his extensive work as a health care practitioner in the community.

The presentation ceremony was celebrated by Fort St. James Council members and District Staff, as well as numerous doctors and clinic staff that have worked with Stent over the years.

The District of Fort St. James would like to thank everyone who attended the presentation ceremony and helped celebrate Dr. Stent on this special occasion.

