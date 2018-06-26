Drug overdoses continue to kill more than 3 people each day in B.C.: Coroner

109 suspected drug overdose deaths in May, according to latest provincial statistics

Illicit drug overdoses have been the culprit behind 620 deaths in B.C. this year, according to the latest statistics from BC Coroners Service.

There were 109 suspected drug overdose deaths in May, the coroner released Tuesday. The numbers equate to roughly 3.5 people dying each day across the province.

That’s a 23 per cent decrease from the same month in 2017, and a 12 per cent decrease from April this year.

Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health Authority have had the highest number of illicit drug overdose deaths, 199 and 182 deaths, respectively, so far this year, making up 61 per cent of all illicit drug overdose deaths.

The three cities experiencing the highest number of illicit drug overdoses are Vancouver, Surrey, and Victoria.

More to come.

