Drugs seized in Fort St. James after police receive tip from the public

In a news release, RCMP said that on Wednesday June 17, local police officers were called to Spirit Square in the 300 block of Stuart Drive West for a reported assault.

During the initial investigation, police seized an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamines and cash.

Then on June 20, Fort St. James RCMP received a tip from the public that the same 36-year old male was at Spirit Square and was allegedly trafficking drugs.

Police located the man and seized an undisclosed amount of ‘suspected’ crack cocaine. The man was arrested and taken into custody and later released.

Mounties said that the investigation is ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for their review.

Fort St. James RCMP is asking the public to contact them on 250-996-8269, if they have any further information on this matter. Members of the public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1 800-222-8477.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

