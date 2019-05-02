A new study is debunking common health recommendations for mothers to eat their placenta after birth. (Pxhere photo)

HEALTH AND SCIENCE

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Mother’s eating their placenta post-birth has become a growing fad, raved about by celebrities like Kim Kardashian. But a new B.C. study suggests there is next to no mental nor physical health benefits.

The findings come from researchers with BC Mental Health and Substance Use Services and UBC, who conducted the largest study to date looking at the effects of eating one’s placenta, which is also known as placentophagy.

“When you ask women why they’re consuming their placenta, many will say that they think it will help improve their mood in the postpartum period,” said Jehannine Austin, the executive director of the BCMHSUS’s research institute, in a news release Thursday.

“But there has been no research evidence showing that it really works, and our new study adds weight to this idea.”

The placenta can be consumed raw or dried and most commonly made into capsules.

Over recent years, many celebrities from the Kardashian clan to Alicia Silverstone have claimed that the practice boosted their physical and mental health. The human placenta is a blood rich organ that develops in the uterus during pregnancy, and is how a fetus receives nutrition and oxygen to grow.

ALSO READ: Drugs containing placenta seized from Richmond beauty shop

ALSO READ: B.C. pharmacist suspended for giving drugs with human placenta

The practice has existed in Chinese medicine for centuries and is promoted in parts of India and other parts of the world. Apes and monkeys, rodents and bunnies are some of the many animals who eat the placenta post birth.

But their advice to women comes despite previous studies that have shown consuming human placenta actually poses risks for mothers and their babies, including viral and bacterial infections.

The B.C.-based study used data from a 10-year genetic study involving 138 women with a history of mood disorders. Researchers compared the outcomes between those who had eaten their placenta and those who had not.

The study suggests that women who ate the placenta also didn’t have more energy nor increases in their vitamin B12 levels. Some also still struggled with lactation, requiring assistance.

Austin recommended that women who are concerned about postpartum depression speak with their doctor, midwife, or a public health nurse.

Women in B.C. can also access services through the Pacific Post Partum Support Society and the Reproductive Mental Health program at BC Children’s Hospital.

