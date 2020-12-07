Rescuers from Cowichan Search and Rescue used ATV’s to help search for a man found stuck on a logging road near Skutz Falls last weekend. (Submitted photo)

Rescuers from Cowichan Search and Rescue used ATV’s to help search for a man found stuck on a logging road near Skutz Falls last weekend. (Submitted photo)

Elderly man found safe after getting stuck for 14 hours on Vancouver Island logging road

RCMP, Cowichan Search & Rescue, lead search in Skutz Falls area

An elderly man was rescued from his car, which was stuck deep in the woods on a logging road, last weekend in the Skutz Falls area.

The Lake Cowichan RCMP began the search after the man texted a friend to say he was stuck sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 when he left his home.

But the battery on the man’s cell phone went dead soon after and the authorities couldn’t get a fix on his location.

The RCMP searched all night along the logging roads in the area where it was believed the man and his car were located, but with no success, so Cowichan Search and Rescue were called in during the early morning hours on Dec. 6 to assist.

Patty Abbott, the search manager with CSR, said CSR crews on ATVs joined the RCMP teams, who also brought in a helicopter to help with the search, and began expanding the rescue operation.

“A hunter finally spotted the car in an area we were not searching in and called conservation officers who contacted us and we found the man on an old logging spur road deep into the forest still in his car about 14 hours after he left his house,” she said.

“He knew better than to leave his car after he got stuck, and he had some food and water, but he did a lot of damage to his car trying to get it out. We handed him over to the RCMP and, from what I understand, he’s all right. He’s very lucky because it was a really isolated spot covered in mud and creeks and he shouldn’t have been there.”

Abbott said that, although she’s unaware of whether it was a factor in this case, people need to watch out for seniors, whether they are related or a neighbour, that may be starting to show signs of confusion and make sure they have proper care.

She said she was touched by how many people dropped by during the search to thank the rescuers for their efforts.

“It was heartwarming,” she said.

“It’s nice to know we have such support from the public.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Purpose in the pain’: People appreciate life more, grieve differently in pandemic
Next story
Race-based data needed to make sound COVID vaccine, policy decisions: B.C. prof

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Five arrested following surveillance of house in Fort St. James

Police seized suspected narcotics, weapon

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where one employee is still currently isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was first declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
54 positive COVID-19 cases associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There’s been a two-person increase in positive cases since Tuesday (Dec. 1)

K-J Millar/The Northern View
8 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the Northern Health Authority

Since Nov. 27, there have been 191 new cases reported in NHA

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital took in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health as part of a provincial agreement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria hospital takes in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health

Royal Jubilee Hospital takes patients as part of provincial transport network

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Lt. Governor Janet Austin takes oath to serve as the Queen’s representative in B.C., April 24, 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
B.C. throne speech predicts ‘better days ahead’ with COVID-19

Premier John Horgan vows health care, child care support

Most Read