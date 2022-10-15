Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)

ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

There are 162 municipalities in B.C. – 37 of which have already declared an acclaimed winner

Across the province, hundreds of thousands of British Columbians took to the polls Saturday to cast their vote for local leaders who will lead municipal decisions, run school boards and regional districts.

While mayors for 37 communities across B.C. already won by acclamation after standing unopposed back in September, a number of mayors decided not to run for re-election, leading to substantial changes set to be decided Saturday night.

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time, although it will take longer for communities where ballots are counted by hand.

We will regularly update the graphic below for every mayoral race across the province. Find full local coverage at the more than 70 other Black Press Media newsrooms.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2022 RESULTS
Infogram

ALSO READ: 37 B.C. mayors win by acclamation after standing unopposed

ALSO READ: B.C. mayors pivot from parks and potholes to big picture

Municipal elections across B.C., with major battles in Vancouver, Surrey expected
Carol Todd ‘glad Amanda got justice’ after tormentor’s 13-year prison sentence

Mayor Bob Motion was elected to office in a by-election on Sept. 26, 2020. On Oct. 15, he lost his bid for another term as mayor. (File photo)
Martin Elphee elected new mayor of Fort St. James

Does pumpkin spice really need to be in spam? (Image courtesy Pixabay)
Kidding Around: Pumpkin spice, whyfore art thou?

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Nechako River in Vanderhoof. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Nechako First Nations: water management endangering sturgeon