Emaciated killer whale finally spotted in B.C. waters

Canadian and American scientists are analyzing samples to see to best treat J50

Scientists have finally located an emaciated female killer whale off the B.C. coast.

Both American and Canadian research teams had been trying to find J50, also known as Scarlet, after it was confirmed she suffers from a syndrome called “peanut head,” where her head appears too small for her body, possibly because of malnourishment.

On Wednesday, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the U.S. said she was spotted the afternoon before, swimming with her mother, J16, and a few other orcas in the J pod along the Juan de Fuca Strait between Sooke and Port Renfrew.

Scientists are now analyzing breath and fecal samples to determine whether to go ahead with a first-of-its-kind plan to save the animal by feeding it salmon that’s been injected with antibiotics.

Officials on both sides of the border have been trying to work around Canadian laws that prevent that kind of close feeding.

READ MORE: Canadian laws could prevent emaciated killer whale from being treated

Paul Cottrell, marine mammals coordinator with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said Wednesday a permit has been secured to feed the whale with a pole or darts, while a permit to feed it with salmon is still under review.

The Canadian government has limited the chinook salmon fishery to help the recovery of the southern resident killer whales. Vessels must also stay a minimum distance of 200 metres away from killer whales.

Cottrell called these permits “unprecedented” in Canada. “This is evolving so quickly our scientists are going to review all the details around that,” he said.

