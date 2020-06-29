Emergency Operations Centre discontinued in Fort St. James

The District of Fort St. James has discontinued its Emergency Operations Centre that was activated amidst the global pandemic.

In a June 26 news release, officials said that the district is moving forward with their plans to help Restart BC.

“For the month ahead, the District of Fort St. James municipal office and staff will continue to unofficially monitor the event according to the Province of BC and Northern Health Authorities recommendations. Should the situation evolve or change, the District of Fort St. James will be prepared to respond to the event,” stated the release.

As the province is moving into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, the district office will be open through a service window until protections have been finalized for employees.

Payment of property taxes, utilities, and all other financial matters are being accepted at the municipal office. However, property taxes that are due July 2, can also be paid through an online banking service.

Aman Parhar

