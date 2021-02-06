Candidate Ravi Kahlon listens as party leader John Horgan speaks to NDP supporters during a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Monday May 8, 2017. Kahlon, who is now British Columbia’s jobs minister, says the latest employment numbers from Statistics Canada show the provincial economy remains resilient. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Candidate Ravi Kahlon listens as party leader John Horgan speaks to NDP supporters during a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Monday May 8, 2017. Kahlon, who is now British Columbia’s jobs minister, says the latest employment numbers from Statistics Canada show the provincial economy remains resilient. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Employment data shows B.C. resilient, says minister, but Liberals unimpressed

Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, says B.C. created 2,800 jobs in January

British Columbia’s jobs minister says the latest employment numbers from Statistics Canada show the provincial economy remains resilient.

The unemployment rate in B.C. last month was eight per cent, up from 7.2 per cent in December.

The national jobless rate was 9.4 per cent in January, up from 8.8 per cent in December, and economists say that’s mainly due to the loss of hundreds of thousands of service sector jobs, most in Ontario and Quebec.

Ravi Kahlon, the minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, says B.C. created 2,800 jobs in January and analysts peg the higher unemployment rate to more people looking for work.

B.C. Liberal jobs critic Todd Stone says the latest data shows B.C.’s job growth stalled in January and the New Democrats are hindering economic recovery and failing small business.

But Kahlon says B.C. has seen nine consecutive months of job growth, bringing employment numbers to more than 98 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hamper the province’s hospitality and tourism sectors, Kahlon said in a statement on Friday.

“Additionally, people of colour and Indigenous Peoples in British Columbia continue to face disproportionate impacts during this pandemic,” he said.

“Our province’s economic recovery will not fully take hold until vaccinations have been fully administered, which is why it is critically important we do everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus.”

A news release from the B.C. Liberal caucus says 41,700 fewer people are working compared to pre-pandemic levels last February, and Stone said the province’s economic recovery program has not responded.

He also highlighted the fact that only $12 million of $300 million in grant money for small and medium-sized businesses has been spent, which Stone said “speaks to the NDP’s incompetence in getting funds out the door.”

Kahlon said his ministry will continue to support the hardest-hit sectors and build a recovery that closes inequality gaps.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Still-shaken lawmakers, 7,000 troops stand guard in aftermath of U.S. Capitol riot
Next story
Montreal police chief apologizes to man wrongfully arrested for trying to kill cop

Just Posted

Structural damage caused by a snowplow to the Kispiox Valley bridge has residents cut off indefinitely and awaiting a detour that could take a week to open and take them 233 kilometres out of their way just to get to Hazelton. (Facebook photo)
Damaged bridge cuts off Kispiox residents

It could be a week before a 233 kilometre detour is available, bridge closed indefinitely

The $25-million fund will be available to 22 local governments and 27 First Nations near the LNG Canada and Coastal Gaslink projects, along with non-profit organizations that provide critical services to those communities, as stated in a Feb. 2 release from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and NDIT. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Province announces $25 million fund to help growth in northern B.C.

Vanderhoof council to discuss applying for fund during Feb. 8 regular meeting of council

Fort St. James municipal office. File photo
Miller wins seat on Fort St. James council

By-election results announced Feb. 1

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

Instead of getting the information and answering the questions with facts, Rustad chose to encourage the belief Nak’azdli Whut’en was withholding vaccines from Fort St. James residents, said Chief Aileen Prince. (Nak’azdli Whut’en Facebook image)
Vaccination comments by Nechako Lakes MLA draw ire of First Nations leaders

“It’s been really hard because we’ve lost quite a few people already, and we’re just tired.”

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
B.C. junior hockey league cancels season due to extended COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

NFL rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool spoke with the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 to talk about his rookie season, plans for the offseason, and his predictions for the Super Bowl. (screen shot)
NFL rookie Chase Claypool returns home to B.C., talks offseason plans and Super Bowl predictions

Super Bowl is Sunday Feb. 7

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

Most Read