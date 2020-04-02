(photo FSJ secondary)

End of spring-break update from Fort St. James Secondary School

Fort St. James Secondary School principal has written a letter to parents informing them about post spring-break scenarios.

School is not open to the public on April 6, Craig Houghton, principal of FSJSS said.

“Although we have a plan for the next week it is an agile and flexible plan to keep up with the ever-changing direction from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education,” Houghton said in a letter received by the Caledonia Courier on April 2.

Students and parents cannot go to school on April 6 and staff will be meeting to review health and safety protocols to keep everyone safe, the principal stated, adding that teachers will also be working on an education plan for all students.

“Please be patient as this is a new process for all of us. You will be contacted by one or more teachers before April 9th to share a path going forward,” Houghton said.

Most Read